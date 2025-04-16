ETV Bharat / state

'Fake' Cardiologist Case: MP Health Department Suspends Licence Of Damoh-Based Hospital

Damoh: The Madhya Pradesh health department on Wednesday suspended the licence of Damoh-based Mission Hospital, where alleged fake cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm performed unauthorised surgeries on patients, an official said.

As per a complaint filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seven heart patients operated by Yadav, who has been arrested, later died. Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Mukesh Jain said the hospital's licence expired on March 31, 2025, and its management had applied for renewal in December last year.

The application for renewal of the licence, an official authorization needed by a healthcare facility to function legally, was returned to the management after some shortcomings were found in the hospital, he said. Jain said the hospital was told to apply again within seven days after removing the shortcomings.

"The hospital failed to resubmit the application within the stipulated time. So, the licence of Mission Hospital has been suspended till further orders. The hospital has been told not to admit new patients. Instructions have been given to shift the patients admitted there to the Damoh district hospital," Jain told reporters.

He said the hospital did not have doctors to run its catheterisation laboratory or cath lab and look after some other departments.

On Tuesday, the police registered a case against nine persons for allegedly running an illegal cath lab in the hospital, days after the facility was sealed.