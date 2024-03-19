Fake Call Centre Duping Foreigners As Intelligence Agents Busted in Ranchi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 minutes ago

The callers would dupe citizens of US, UK and Australia by posing as officials of an intelligence agency. They would scare and threaten unsuspecting victims of legal action.

Ranchi: The CID's cyber crime branch has busted a fake international call centre that allegedly duped citizens of foreign countries by posing as intelligence agents. Around 40 computers have been seized and 30 employees of the call centre would be interrogated.

Acting on information, the CID team raided the premises of the fraudulent call centre at BM Height in Kishoreganj Chowk of Ranchi on Monday night. CID DG Anurag Gupta said investigations have revealed that the call centre was being operated in three names, Ricky Consultancy Services, GG Infotech and Arogya Global Private Limited, by two persons named Ekramul Ansari and Ravikant.

"People residing in US, UK and Australia were being targeted through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls. The accused sourced phone numbers and personal information from online platforms and then made random calls using VoIP technology. The callers would pose as intelligence agency officials and use scare tactics while threatening of impending legal action to extract money from unsuspecting victims.

After conducting the raids throughout night, the team seized more than 40 computers from the call centre and investigations are currently on. According to the CID DG the case is being thoroughly investigated and the seized computers would be scanned.

Officials said that in order to operate the call centres, 30 IT professionals had been recruited and work was held in two shifts. The CID team will interrogate the employees of the call centre today.

