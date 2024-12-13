Fake Bail Scam Busted: 13 Arrested For Forged Sureties In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a breakthrough, the Bengaluru Police arrested 13 persons, who were allegedly running a fake bail racket, forging documents to provide sureties for accused individuals seeking bail. The arrests were made by the Halasuru Gate Police as part of an investigation into a growing "bail mafia" operating in the city.
Accused and Seized Items
The arrested individuals include Manjunath, Anand, Indresh, Doddayya, Chandrashekhar, Santosh Kumar, Dada Hayath Khalandar, Swaroop, Manoj, Anand Kumar, Kempegowda, and Vinayak. The police seized forged documents and materials from the suspects, including 139 Aadhaar cards with fake names and numbers, 43 ration cards,
16 PAN cards, 35 fake property documents and 13 mobile phones used in the operation.
How the Racket Worked
According to the police, the gang targeted genuine property owners by accessing their details from government websites, such as the Bhoomi portal. They used the information, such as survey numbers and property addresses, to forge documents. Fake Aadhaar cards were created by inserting the photos of the accused while retaining the actual property owners’ details. These documents were then submitted to courts as proof of surety.
The operation came to light when the police received credible information about forged documents being used to provide bail sureties at the Magistrate Court on Nrupathunga Road. During the raid, officers detained the suspects and uncovered the scam.
A Long-Running Operation
Investigations revealed that the racket had been operational for several years. The suspects reportedly provided fake sureties for over 40 accused. For each forged bail surety, the gang charged Rs 5,000, exploiting the legal requirement for surety submissions during bail proceedings.
Police Statement
“This is a systematic racket that exploited loopholes in the legal system. The suspects have been actively involved in forgery and fraud, misleading courts with fake documents. Such cases severely disrupt the judicial process,” said a police officer.
Well-Organised Network
The gang ran a well-structured operation from a rented office in Gandhinagar, Bengaluru. They specifically targeted properties that had not been used for bank loans, ensuring minimal scrutiny. Fake property documents, including Pahani papers and property mutation records, were meticulously crafted to appear genuine.
Impact on the Judicial System
Providing sureties is a mandatory step in bail procedures. When legitimate sureties were unavailable, the gang filled this gap by submitting fake documents, deceiving the courts. Such scams not only obstruct the judicial system, but also undermine the integrity of the legal process.
Ongoing Investigation
The police are continuing their investigation to identify others involved in the scam and uncover additional details about the operation. Authorities urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to document forgery.
This case highlights the importance of robust verification systems in the judiciary to prevent misuse and uphold the sanctity of the legal process.
"Forgery and fake documents not only deceive courts, but also undermine the trust in our legal system," legal expert.
"The suspects had a well-organised network, targeting vulnerable property owners to sustain their illegal operation for years," said Investigating Officer.