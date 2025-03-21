Fake Astrologer Arrested For Sexually Abusing, Blackmailing Women In Telangana's Medak

Medak: A man who allegedly exploited several women by sexually abusing and recording their obscene videos and then threatening to extort money was arrested in Telangana's Medak district on Thursday, police said.

The Medak police seized his mobile phone containing explicit videos and images, along with pooja materials and a two-wheeler used during his visits, police added. The accused has been identified as Bommela Bapuswamy, alias Shivaswamy, who hails from Anupuram in the Vemulawada mandal of the Rajanna-Sircilla district.

It was learnt that over the past two years, Bapuswamy had been moving across Sangareddy, Medak, and Warangal districts, targeting women by claiming to solve their health problems through astrology and rituals.

Medak Superintendent of Police (SP) Uday Kumar Reddy said, "Bapuswamy gained entry into women’s houses, made them drink water laced with sleeping pills under the guise of performing poojas and assaulted them after they fell unconscious. He recorded videos and photos of the victims on his cell phone and later used them to threaten and extort money, collecting lakhs of rupees online."

The SP further cautioned the public to stay alert and report suspicious individuals approaching them in the name of astrology, mantras, or poojas. "People should immediately dial 100 or inform the nearest police station if anyone makes such claims," he added.

Along with the SP, Narsapur Circle Inspector (CI) John Reddy was also present at the press briefing.