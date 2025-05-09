Fake Army Uniforms Seized In Jharkhand’s Ranchi Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Ranchi: Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, a joint team of Military Intelligence (MI) and Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized the fake and illegal combat uniforms of the Indian Army here on Friday.
The recovery was made during a raid at ‘Shri Ganesh Army Store’ located at Booti More, following a tip-off. Preliminary findings suggest that these counterfeit uniforms were being sold to civilians without any official clearance or permission.
Following this, two persons were also detained and handed over to the Saddar Police for further questioning and action.
According to the army officials, the MI and ATS initiated the action based on special intelligence inputs received from the MI’s Lucknow wing.
“During the searches, the Army’s combat uniform and unauthorised combat clothes were found from ‘Shri Ganesh Army Store’ near Deepatoli Cantt,” they said.
“These fake uniforms were being manufactured without permission from any authorities and were being sold to people from the shop. More details will emerge once the investigation concludes in the matter,” they said.
Probe agencies claimed that such fake uniforms could be used by anti-national elements amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.
“This can pose a serious threat to national security. All possible angles are being investigated by the agencies to identify the intention and link in this matter,” said Superintendent of Police (SP), ATS Rishabh Jha.
“There is more sensitive information with the intelligence agencies which cannot be shared,” he said.
Read More