ETV Bharat / state

Fake Adoption Papers, Hospitals, And Middlemen Across States; Delhi Police Crack Organised Infant Trafficking Chain

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday cracked the case of a six-month-old child's abduction from the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, uncovering an organised gang responsible for trafficking children across multiple states. Efforts are now underway to recover the trafficked children.

Police not only rescued the kidnapped child safely, but also saved five other innocent children from the clutches of the traffickers. According to Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner, South-East Delhi, this is the biggest action to date, in which an organised gang has been exposed. He added that the gang members have also trafficked children in many states of the country, including Hyderabad and Chennai, and the interrogation is ongoing.

On the night of 22 August, a 6-month-old child went missing from platform number 2 of the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, where the infant was sleeping with his parents. The family immediately lodged a complaint at the Sunlight Colony police station, after which a special team was formed, considering the seriousness of the matter.

Hemant Tiwari added that the team formed under Inspector Rajendra Dagar searched the CCTV footage, but no clear footage was found. After this, the dump data was extracted, in which some suspicious mobile numbers were found. The accused Veerbhan was then identified and arrested from Fatehabad.

According to his information, his father-in-law, Kalicharan, and mastermind Rambabu were contacted. Investigation revealed that the kidnapped child was sold to Dr. Kamlesh in Agra's KK Hospital. For this, Kamlesh had given Rs 50,000 to the three. According to police, the gang members used to make fake documents to show that the people who were adopting the children were doing so as per government rules, but the children were being sold for Rs 5 to 7 lakh.