Fake Adoption Papers, Hospitals, And Middlemen Across States; Delhi Police Crack Organised Infant Trafficking Chain
The police that gang members have also trafficked children in many states of the country, including Hyderabad and Chennai, and the interrogation is ongoing.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday cracked the case of a six-month-old child's abduction from the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, uncovering an organised gang responsible for trafficking children across multiple states. Efforts are now underway to recover the trafficked children.
Police not only rescued the kidnapped child safely, but also saved five other innocent children from the clutches of the traffickers. According to Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner, South-East Delhi, this is the biggest action to date, in which an organised gang has been exposed. He added that the gang members have also trafficked children in many states of the country, including Hyderabad and Chennai, and the interrogation is ongoing.
On the night of 22 August, a 6-month-old child went missing from platform number 2 of the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, where the infant was sleeping with his parents. The family immediately lodged a complaint at the Sunlight Colony police station, after which a special team was formed, considering the seriousness of the matter.
Hemant Tiwari added that the team formed under Inspector Rajendra Dagar searched the CCTV footage, but no clear footage was found. After this, the dump data was extracted, in which some suspicious mobile numbers were found. The accused Veerbhan was then identified and arrested from Fatehabad.
According to his information, his father-in-law, Kalicharan, and mastermind Rambabu were contacted. Investigation revealed that the kidnapped child was sold to Dr. Kamlesh in Agra's KK Hospital. For this, Kamlesh had given Rs 50,000 to the three. According to police, the gang members used to make fake documents to show that the people who were adopting the children were doing so as per government rules, but the children were being sold for Rs 5 to 7 lakh.
Inspector Rajendra Dagar of the police team reached KK Hospital posing as a heart patient. Through this daring operation, Doctor Kamlesh was caught red-handed. Kamlesh confessed that the child had been sold to a middleman, Sundar, earlier.
The police followed him till the Rajasthan border and caught him. Krishna and Preeti Sharma were arrested on Sundar's information, from whose house the innocent child was recovered safely. According to the police, both sisters are doctors.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that more faces of the gang were exposed during interrogation. Four children were from Agra and one from Nainital. The police also arrested Ritu, Jyotsna, Rubina alias Rachita, and Nikhil. The gang used to kidnap children in an organised manner and sell them to different families. Many children were sold at the age of 10 days to 6 months.
The 10 arrested accused are from UP and Delhi-NCR, including the hospital owner, middlemen, husband-wife, and female agents. Some of them already have cases registered against them for serious crimes like smuggling and sex determination of a fetus.
At present, accused Veerbhan, Kalicharan, Preeti Sharma, and Jyotsna have been sent to judicial custody, while Sundar, Kamlesh, Ritu, Krishna Sharma and Rubina Agarwal are in police custody. Police believe that many people associated with the gang are still absconding. The police are searching for them.
