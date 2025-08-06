Man Held With Fake Rs 500 Currency Notes In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested a man with fake Rs 500 currency notes worth Rs 2,83,000.

Police said, the accused, Ujjwal Jha was arrested had come come in contact with an unidentified person on Facebook after which both of them exchanged their mobile phone numbers. Ujjwal and the unidentified person started interacting on phone. Later, the person gave fake currencies of Rs 3 lakhs to Ujjwal in exchange for genuine notes worth Rs 1 lakhs.

Ujjwal then circulated the fake currency notes in different areas of Delhi NCR. He was in Ghaziabad to sell the fake notes when police arrested him.

"During checking by Indirapuram police team, the accused Ujjwal Jha was arrested for cheating general public and circulating fake notes. A total of 566 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Ujjwal was arrested from Sahibabad Railway Underpass at Sector I Vasundhara. Charges have been registered against the accused under relevant sections and necessary legal action is being taken," said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP Indirapuram

Police is on lookout for the unidentified person who had exchanged the notes with Ujjwal. After the arrest of the second accused, it will become clear where the fake currency was printed and how it reached him.