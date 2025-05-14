ETV Bharat / state

Faith Restored: Hajj Flights Resume At Srinagar Airport After India Pakistan Ceasefire; 642 Pilgrims Take Off For Medina

The pilgrims expressed happiness at the India-Pakistan ceasefire and prayed for peace and prosperity across the world.

Pilgrims bid adieu to relatives before embarking on the holy pilgrimage of Hajj 2025, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
Pilgrims bid adieu to relatives before embarking on the holy pilgrimage of Hajj 2025, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST

By Parvez Ud din
Srinagar: Following the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan and the resumption of civil flight operations at Srinagar International Airport, the departure of Hajj pilgrims has once again begun. On Wednesday, 642 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir boarded four flights from Srinagar to Delhi. From there, they will continue their journey to Medina, Saudi Arabia, via two connecting flights.

Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, Executive Officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee, confirmed that 642 pilgrims have departed Srinagar Airport on four flights heading to Delhi.

He further said, "Due to a lack of clearance for dedicated flights from Srinagar for Hajj, the pilgrims would need to change flights in Delhi. From Delhi International Airport, two flights will take the pilgrims directly to Medina."

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee had informed pilgrims on Monday that Hajj flights would resume starting May 14.

The situation had been tense between India and Pakistan, which led to the suspension of all civil flight operations at Srinagar International Airport on April 7. This closure directly impacted the scheduled Hajj flights. Authorities confirmed that only one flight carrying 178 pilgrims had departed from Srinagar to Medina on May 4. Following the escalating tensions, all further Hajj flights were canceled until May 13, leaving pilgrims in uncertainty and distress. However, with the renewed calm following the ceasefire, flights resumed on May 14.

Dr. Qureshi further mentioned that this year, a total of 3,622 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage. Of these, 178 pilgrims will depart daily from Srinagar, while 480 others who chose Delhi as their departure point have successfully started their journey.

