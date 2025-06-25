Faith On Edge: Devotees Long To Pay Obeisance At Revered Jammu Kashmir Shrine Amid Lingering India-Pakistan Hostilities

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The Indo-Pak hostilities have impacted the people to people ties of both the countries at several levels but not that much like the devotees of the revered shrine of Baba Chamliyal, who for seven years haven’t been able to get a close look of their 'Murshid' (spiritual guide).

The seven-year wait for the devotees from across the border continues this year as well, as there will be no ceremonial meet between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers on the zero line, which used to be a regular practice till 2018.

The annual fair, called Baba Chamliyal Mela, is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in the month of June at the shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, popularly known as Baba Chamliyal, situated near the zero line on the International Border on Indian side in Ramgarh sector of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, in which thousands of devotees from Jammu plains, neighbouring state of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan participate.

This more than three-century-old shrine is not only the centre of attraction for devotees of Indian side but thousands of devotees of Pakistani, especially of Sialkot region, revere it as their spiritual leader and till 1971, Pakistani devotees were allowed to visit the shrine to offer prayers. After that the things escalated and people used to gather close to the IB on the other side to have a glimpse of the shrine. After the 2003 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the ceremonial meet between BSF and Pak Rangers became a regular affair till 2018.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel offer chadar at the shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas or 'Baba Chamlyal' during the commencement of Chamliyal Mela, at Indo-Pak international border, Ramgarh sector, in Samba (ANI)

As per the records, the ceremonial meet at the zero line was stopped in the year 2018 after sniper fire from the Pakistani side killed a BSF official on Chamliyal post and that year the fair was also cancelled due to the heightened tension between the two forces. After 2019, the fair is held but without a ceremonial meeting between the BSF and Pak Rangers.

Pak Rangers used to hand over Chadder (holy cloth) and sweets to their BSF officials and in return were getting Shakkar and Sharbat (holy soil and water), which as per the devotees was used to cure the skin ailments. The media from both sides was also allowed to cover the event at the zero line and a few times the joint briefing was also done by the BSF and Rangers officials about the Mela and border relations.

Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Samba, told ETV Bharat that the practice of allowing Pak Rangers to visit upto zero line was stopped sometime back saying it was the decision of the government.

“But on our side we are fully ready and prepared to hold the annual fair which will be celebrated tomorrow and around one lakh people are expected to reach the shrine to offer prayers,” he said. The DC said that arrangements have been put in place for devotees, who will start gathering at the shrine from Wednesday evening with most of them expected to arrive in the morning.

Despite the cancellation of the ceremonial meet, the fair continues to attract thousands of devotees from the Indian side and the local population welcome every devotee with open arms. To make this event a grand success, several stalls of food and games are installed and shops are established to provide different kinds of goods to the visitors.

BJP MLA from Ramgarh, Devender Kumar Manyal, while speaking about the reverence of the shrine, said that local farmers delay their sowing season by a week or so just to allow devotees to visit the shrine without facing any inconvenience.

A ceremonial meeting between BSF and Pak Rangers at zero line on Indo-Pak International Border at Chamliyal post in Ramgarh sector, during annual Chamliyal Mela. (ETV Bharat)

“This shrine is not only revered by us but people from across the border and has a long history,” Manyal said. He said the district administration, tourism department and BSF are doing everything possible to make it a big success.

“I have also ensured to bring funds for this shrine so that more and more people come. We have promoted it at several places including on social media so that devotees should visit the shrine,” the MLA said.

To make it more attractive, BSF has also planned to organize several events including putting their weapons on display, holding dog and band shows and district administration has also taken several steps to ensure better arrangements for devotees.