Faith and Patriotism Amalgamate at Ranchi's Pahadi Mandir

Ranchi: Pahadi Mandir is a venue in Ranchi where one gets to see an amalgamation of faith and patriotism. On one side this site is a symbol of faith in Lord Shiva and his serpent while on the other this is a place where the soldiers of the freedom movement laid down their lives.

For the faithful, it is not an ordinary temple as one gets to see the glimpses of serpents on the rocks. The tribal folklore and tradition can be felt here even as the martyrs of freedom struggle rest in the share of the tricolor. The place is once again getting ready for the month of Saawan when the devotees will offer Jalabhishek to the Shivling here.

Ranchi's Pahadi Mandir (ETV Bharat)

This hill is believed to be 55000 years old and was earlier known as ‘Richi Buru’ or ‘Tiri Buru’. Buru in local parlance is hill and Richi eventually got distorted into Ranchi.

The tribals, particularly those from Budhwa Pahan community, used to treat it as the abode of the serpents. For quite some time, there was no temple here. It was just a rock that symbolized a serpent on which the people offered milk. The story goes that one day the serpent appeared in someone’s dream calling for establishing a Shiva temple. A shivling was set up here and the place earned the reputation of being an abode of the Lord and his serpent.

Ranchi's Pahadi Mandir (ETV Bharat)

It is believed that this hill was once a part of Palkot kingdom whose ruler gave more than 26 acres in 1908 to the municipality of Ranchi with the condition that it would always be kept green. The plan was to develop the place as ‘Palkot Park’ but it eventually became a religious site with the devotees developing a temple here.

Dayashankar Sharma of Pahadi Vikas Samiti informed,” The Naga Baba (serpent) has been worshipped here since 1708 when Ranchi was a tiny place. There were settlements like Ratu and Doranda here.”

Ranchi's Pahadi Mandir (ETV Bharat)

There is a cave of the serpent near the temple where people offer milk seeking boons. It is believed that Sipahi Baba of Budhwa Pahan community had a major role in developing the temple. He also stood against the British. Even today when someone mentions the temple, his tale accompanies the narration.

The site is also known as ‘Hanging Garry’ where freedom fighters were hanged by the British and their bodies were dumped in a well nearby. After the independence this site got to be known as the first temple where the tricolor was unfurled.

Ranchi's Pahadi Mandir (ETV Bharat)

The tricolor on top of a shivling is a unique sight that the visitors get to see here on national festivals like the Independence and Republic Days.

“Our ancestors laid down their lives here for the freedom of the country. That is why we unfurl the tricolor on top of the temple on August 15 and January 26 every year,” said Suresh Pahan who is a descendent of the Budhwa Pahan community.

The devotees have to climb 468 steps to reach the temple. It is a difficult task, particularly in the Saawan month when there are lakhs of devotees visiting the temple built at a height of 350 feet. The people start arriving from 4 am on the first Monday of the holy month.

A development committee was set up for the temple in 1992 which is engaged in beautification and maintenance of the temple. Presently new steps and walls are being made with red stone brought from Rajasthan. With the Saawan approaching, the administration has installed closed circuit television cameras and a watchtower here besides arranging for traffic diversions.