ETV Bharat / state

'Tamil Nadu Fights, Tamil Nadu Wins': JAC Panel To Meet PM Modi For Fair Delimitation

Chennai: Affirming that Tamil Nadu will continue to fight for its rights, chief minister MK Stalin on Monday upped the ante against delimitation and stated that the Opposition delegation will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for a just and fair delimitation process.

Addressing the Assembly following Question Hour, Stalin expressed gratitude to AIADMK and leaders of all other parties who actively participated in the recent Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting in Chennai on constituency delimitation and extended their support.

The Chief Minister cited that the proposed 2026 Census-based delimitation posed a risk to Tamil Nadu's democratic rights and political representation. He mentioned that several states, including Tamil Nadu, which have successfully implemented welfare schemes, should not face penalties due to this delimitation exercise.

CM Stalin stated that a constitutional amendment must be passed in the Parliament to formalise this extension. "If the number of Parliamentary seats were to increase, Tamil Nadu's representation should be proportionally increased based on the 1971 Census ratio, which determines seat allocation among states," he said.

Reportedly, Tamil Nadu was the first state to pass a unanimous resolution on February 14, 2025, opposing the delimitation.

After the resolution was passed, an all-party meeting was convened on March 5, 2025, which saw leaders from all major political parties in Tamil Nadu resolving to strongly oppose the population-based parliamentary constituency delimitation. The opposition leaders further urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the current constituency limits are extended for another 30 years beyond 2026 to protect the federal structure and political representation of south Indian states.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution urging the Union Government to ensure fair representation for Tamil Nadu and other states likely to be affected in any future delimitation. In order to create awareness about the potential impact on states, a Joint Action Committee was formed, which held its first meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025.