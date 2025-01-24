ETV Bharat / state

‘Failure Of Justice’: Allahabad HC Asks Government To Implement Plan For Children Living In Jails

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a comprehensive care plan for children living in jails due to the incarceration of their parents. The court said that denying rights to such children would violate their fundamental rights.

“The confinement of a child in prison alongside their parent is an invisible trial inflicted on an innocent life. Such caged childhoods are a failure of justice and a betrayal of the constitutional promise to our youngest citizens,” the court said.

Justice Ajay Bhanot made these remarks while hearing a bail plea of Rekha, the mother of a five-year-old boy. While granting bail to the mother of a 5-year-old child, the court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the rights of such children are protected.

Advocate Rahul Upadhyay, representing the woman, argued that keeping the child in jail violates his fundamental rights under Article 21-A of the Indian Constitution and other protective laws, including the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Justice Bhanot said that the prison environment seriously hinders the overall development of the child and causes long-term psychological harm.