Failing To Get Ambulance, Faridabad Man Takes 7-Yr-Old Daughter's Body In Auto

Faridabad (Haryana): Insensitivity of hospital staff has come to light in Haryana's Faridabad district, where a bereaved father stood on the road for several hours carrying his seven-year-old daughter's body in search of a vehicle.
He finally brought home the body in an autorickshaw. Neither the hospital staff informed the man about free ambulance facility nor did the security personnel help him arrange an ambulance.
Pankaj had brought his ailing daughter to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for treatment but doctors declared her brought dead. After completing the paperwork, they handed over body to Pankaj. However, nobody in the hospital informed him about the free ambulance facility for carrying the body home.
Thus, Pankaj left the hospital corridors carrying his daughter's body and stood outside the campus looking for a vehicle. He kept wandering on the road infront of the hospital, trying to stop a vehicle that can carry the body home.
Surprisingly, none of the hospital staff nor security guards came forward to ask him as to what his problem was. Also, nobody bothered to tell him that an ambulance facility is available for taking a body home. After struggling for hours, the man finally reached home sobbing in an autorickshaw holding with his daughter's body in his arms.
When asked about the matter, PMO Dr Vikas Goyal said that the hospital staff should have informed the relatives of the deceased about availing the free ambulance or hearse to carry the body. Appropriate action will be taken after looking into the matter, he said.
