Failing To Get Ambulance, Faridabad Man Takes 7-Yr-Old Daughter's Body In Auto

Faridabad (Haryana): Insensitivity of hospital staff has come to light in Haryana's Faridabad district, where a bereaved father stood on the road for several hours carrying his seven-year-old daughter's body in search of a vehicle.

He finally brought home the body in an autorickshaw. Neither the hospital staff informed the man about free ambulance facility nor did the security personnel help him arrange an ambulance.

Pankaj had brought his ailing daughter to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for treatment but doctors declared her brought dead. After completing the paperwork, they handed over body to Pankaj. However, nobody in the hospital informed him about the free ambulance facility for carrying the body home.

Thus, Pankaj left the hospital corridors carrying his daughter's body and stood outside the campus looking for a vehicle. He kept wandering on the road infront of the hospital, trying to stop a vehicle that can carry the body home.