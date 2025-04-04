ETV Bharat / state

Failing In First Attempt, NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu Before Second Attempt

Salem: Three days after allegedly attempting to end life, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Periya Muthiyampatti near Konganapuram in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, died during treatment at the hospital on Thursday.

Victim Sathya, daughter of Selvaraj and Chandra, had cleared the Standard 12th examination with 562 marks. Aspiring to be a doctor, she joined a NEET coaching center in Jalakandapuram area and appeared for the exam last year. However, she scored only 333 marks which was not sufficient for admission in any medical college. She continued her preparations but was always in fear of underperforming in the medical entrance exams, her parents said.

Last week, she discussed with her parents about her struggle and expressed uncertainty about securing a seat in medical college. Following this, her parents suggested her to explore other courses and not take too much stress, reports said.

Despite the consoling, Sathya seemed heartbroken thinking that her dream of becoming a doctor would never get fulfilled. Depressed, she attempted to end her life on March 31. She was immediately rescued by the neighbours and admitted to a private hospital in Edappadi and then again shifted to a private hospital in Salem for further treatment.