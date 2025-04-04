Failing In First Attempt, NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu Before Second Attempt

Salem: Three days after allegedly attempting to end life, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Periya Muthiyampatti near Konganapuram in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, died during treatment at the hospital on Thursday.
Victim Sathya, daughter of Selvaraj and Chandra, had cleared the Standard 12th examination with 562 marks. Aspiring to be a doctor, she joined a NEET coaching center in Jalakandapuram area and appeared for the exam last year. However, she scored only 333 marks which was not sufficient for admission in any medical college. She continued her preparations but was always in fear of underperforming in the medical entrance exams, her parents said.
Last week, she discussed with her parents about her struggle and expressed uncertainty about securing a seat in medical college. Following this, her parents suggested her to explore other courses and not take too much stress, reports said.
Despite the consoling, Sathya seemed heartbroken thinking that her dream of becoming a doctor would never get fulfilled. Depressed, she attempted to end her life on March 31. She was immediately rescued by the neighbours and admitted to a private hospital in Edappadi and then again shifted to a private hospital in Salem for further treatment.
Unfortunately, the victim died on Thursday at the hospital. The Konganapuram police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Here are some helplines who are always ready to support those in distress.
- Sneha Foundation Helpline Number- 04424640050 (available 24x7)
- JeevanAastha Helpline - 18002333330
- Telemanus Helpline Number- 1800914416
- iCall, TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences)- 9152987821
- Email- icall@tiss.edu
- Facebook- iCALL Psychosocial Helpline
- Ex- @iCALLhelpline
- NIMH Helpline: 988