Fadnavis Said He Would Groom Aaditya as CM: Uddhav Thackeray; 'He's Lying', Says Shinde

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 7:39 PM IST

Maharashtra politician Uddhav Thackeray claims that deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had once told him that he would groom the former's son Aaditya for the post of Chief Minister, and then he (Fadnavis) would himself move to Delhi.

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed that deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had once promised that he would groom Aaditya Thackeray for the CM's post and then join the national politics.

"In 2019, Devendra Fadnavis had promised me that he would groom Aaditya Thackeray for the post of Chief Minister and would himself move to Delhi. But did not keep his words," Thackeray said in an interview to a newspaper.

Thackeray's statement has sparked a new controversy in Maharashtra politics, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accusing the former CM of lying. "They are lying for the sake of their family and his statement depicts his selfishness," Shinde said.

In the interview, Thackeray claimed that by making such promises to him, he was made to "look like a liar" before the public. He also claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised him the CM's post for two and a half years.

He alleged that BJP failed to perform anything and is seeking votes in Lord Ram's name. He termed BJP as a vacuum cleaner that takes in corrupt people and then gives them clean chit. Their strategy is to destroy the party and carry out raids, he said, while alleging that the guarantees that are given are all 'hollow'. He had also criticised BJP for demonetisation.

