Maharashtra Minister's Claim On 14 Telangana Villages Rekindles Old Border Row

Adilabad: A long-drawn border conflict over the status of 14 villages of Telangana has snowballed into a major controversy, after Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule reignited the decades-old territorial dispute by declaring that the villages "rightfully belong to Maharashtra."

His remarks made while speaking to reportrs in the premises of Maharashtra Legislature in Mumbai have sent political ripples across both states and at the Centre. The villages, Parandoli, Mukaddanguda, Maharajguda, Kota, Antapur, Indranagar, Esapur, Narayanguda, Bolapattar, Gauri, Lendiguda, and Padmavati, fall under Kerameri mandal in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

Maharashtra, however, maintains these villages were wrongfully merged with Andhra Pradesh in 1987 during state reorganisation. Originally part of Jivti taluka in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, the villages were handed over citing geographic and cultural affinity.

Since then, both Telangana (formerly united Andhra Pradesh) and Maharashtra have extended welfare schemes to the same villages. The dual-governance system was set up in those villages which have two sarpanches, vote in two states, and are represented by MLAs and MPs from both sides.

While the KK Naidu Commission ruled the villages belonged to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra challenged the finding in the Supreme Court. The matter is pending at the apex court for years.