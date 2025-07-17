Maharashtra Minister's Claim On 14 Telangana Villages Rekindles Old Border Row

Adilabad: A long-drawn border conflict over the status of 14 villages of Telangana has snowballed into a major controversy, after Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule reignited the decades-old territorial dispute by declaring that the villages "rightfully belong to Maharashtra."
His remarks made while speaking to reportrs in the premises of Maharashtra Legislature in Mumbai have sent political ripples across both states and at the Centre. The villages, Parandoli, Mukaddanguda, Maharajguda, Kota, Antapur, Indranagar, Esapur, Narayanguda, Bolapattar, Gauri, Lendiguda, and Padmavati, fall under Kerameri mandal in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.
Maharashtra, however, maintains these villages were wrongfully merged with Andhra Pradesh in 1987 during state reorganisation. Originally part of Jivti taluka in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, the villages were handed over citing geographic and cultural affinity.
Since then, both Telangana (formerly united Andhra Pradesh) and Maharashtra have extended welfare schemes to the same villages. The dual-governance system was set up in those villages which have two sarpanches, vote in two states, and are represented by MLAs and MPs from both sides.
While the KK Naidu Commission ruled the villages belonged to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra challenged the finding in the Supreme Court. The matter is pending at the apex court for years.
Bawankule's renewed push has kicked up a row. Sanjay Raut of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction congratulated Maharashtra government. He also urged him to reclaim 672 villages in Karnataka's border belt. Raut called for "decisive steps to correct historic wrongs."
The Telangana government is yet to officially respond to claim made by the Maharashtra government. Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District Collector Venkatesh Dotre told ETV Bharat that they were unaware of statement from Maharashtra government.
On the other hand, political observers warned of growing tensions and centre-state complications, especially when the BJP is in power in both Maharashtra and the Centre.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh, a BJP leader from the affected region, who has remained silent so far—a silence being read in some circles as strategic.
