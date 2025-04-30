ETV Bharat / state

Fact Check: Government Busts Claims Of Army Commander's Removal Over Pahalgam Attack

There has been a rise in misinformation across social media after the Pahalgam carnage. In response, the government has banned 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels.

Fact Check: Government Busts Claims Of Army Commander's Removal Over Pahalgam Attack
Fact Check: Government Busts Claims Of Army Commander's Removal Over Pahalgam Attack
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST

Jammu: Days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, some misinformation appeared on social media, allegedly spread by pro-Pakistan handles to push their propaganda. One such piece of misinformation was regarding the alleged removal of Northern Army Commander Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar.

However, the government has busted the “falsely claiming” saying it was far from the reality.

A few Pakistan-based social media users have been posting fake posts, claiming, “The Indian Army commander has been swiftly removed from his position after the Pahalgam attack.”

A Pakistani analyst, Mubashir Lucman, posted, "The army commander is being kept in custody.”

However, PIB Fact Check busted all these posts, saying, “Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts falsely claim that Northern Commander Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar has been removed from his post after the Pahalgam incident. The claims being made in these posts are fake.”

“Lt Gen Kumar is retiring on April 30, and he will be succeeded by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma,” it said.

Similarly, claims about an Indian Rafale fighter jet being shot down by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) were also flagged as “false” by the government.

Earlier this week, PIB Fact Check also labelled claims of leaked confidential defence documents related to the Pahalgam attack aftermath as “fake”. There has been a rise in misinformation across social media after the Pahalgam carnage. In response, the government has taken steps to curb fake news and banned 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for promoting provocative and communally sensitive content aimed at India and its security institutions.

