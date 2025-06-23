Facing Technical Snag, IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Indore Airport

Indore: An Indigo flight made an emergency landing after facing a technical snag shortly after takeoff from the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, the Indigo flight 6E 6332 bound for Bhubaneswar in Odisha took off from the Indore airport at 9 AM today morning. Soon after takeoff, the pilot noticed some technical fault and contacted the ATC, which facilitated emergency landing of the plane back on the runway. Some passengers also made videos and made them viral on social media.

Indore Airport Director Vipinkant Seth said that information is being sought about the technical glitch from the pilot and other officials of the concerned airline company. In view of safety, the plane has been brought back on the runway due to the alertness of the pilot, he said adding the matter is also being investigated.'

The airport director said that this was a normal matter of alertness and all the passengers are safe. The flight later proceeded to Bhubaneswar after one and a half hours.

In view of the June 12 crash of the Air India flight 171 shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport, airline companies are taking extra precautions in operating the flights to ensure safety of passengers following directions by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Ahmedabad plane crash left 241 of the 242 passengers on board the flight dead while more than 30 people were also killed on ground.