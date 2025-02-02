ETV Bharat / state

Facing Public Backlash Over Risking Health Of Devotees, Jammu And Kashmir Waqf Board Sets Up Committee To Assuage Anger

An illuminated view of Hazratbal shrine on the eve of Shab-e-Mehraj festival at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar ( ANI )

Srinagar: Facing public backlash over the unhygienic practice of making food products by vendors at the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir government has formed a committee to assuage the public anger.

Last week, some customers found rats in the oil used for frying snacks by the vendors at the market outside the Hazratbal shrine sparking a public outrage and raising questions over the J&K Waqf Board, which looks after the shrines and the markets where it collects rentals from vendors and shopkeepers. The video of the customers was widely circulated on social media, and Waqf Board management was under scanner.

Thousands of devotees visit the Hazratbal Shrine for Friday prayers and other religious occasions, but the unhygienic conditions of food and markets is putting at risk the health of these devotees who eat from the hotel and vendors.

Waqf Board Tehsildar, Ishtiyaq Mohidin has admitted that there was a significant public outcry over the recent video footage circulating on various social media platforms, highlighting the unhygienic and deteriorated conditions of the Dargah 'Chapri' Market. He said that the department has taken serious note of the matter.

Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Darakshan Andrabi has issued firm instructions for immediate and decisive action to address the situation, Mohiddin said.