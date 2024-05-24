ETV Bharat / state

Facing Opposition to Relationship by Families, Couple Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

Police said that the couple was found hanging by the villagers on the village outskirts after which a team of police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple was in a relationship but faced stiff opposition from the families which forced them to take the extreme step.

The bodies of couple being retrieved by police after double suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Friday, May 24, 2024
The bodies of couple being retrieved by police after double suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri on Friday, May 24, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Mainpuri: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a couple allegedly died by suicide after facing stiff resistance to their relationship from the family members in Mainpuri district of the state, police said on Friday.

The incident has come to light at Trilokpur village under Kishni police station limits in Mainpuri. An official said that the bodies of the couple were found hanging by the passersby from a tree on the outskirts of the village. The couple has been identified as 20-year-old son Ankit, son of Charan Singh Yadav and 18-year-old daughter Nidhi, daughter of Inderpal Yadav. Nidhi was studying in class 12th while Ankit used to work as a laborer. The deceased are said to be consanguineous who were in a relationship with each other, but faced stiff opposition from the family members. It is believed that after facing a deadlock in their relationship, the couple decided to end their lives by suicide.

Kishni police station in-charge Anil Kumar Singh said that the locals informed the police about the two bodies hanging from a tree outside the village after which police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. Singh said that preliminary investigation has suggested suicide as the cause of death adding further proceedings have been initiated into the incident. He said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Soon after the bodies of the couple were found outside the village, a crowd of villagers gathered on the spot. The twin suicide incident has caused a pall of gloom in the village.

  1. Read more: Chandrakanth's Suicide After Trinayani Co-star Pavithra Jayaram's Death Shocks Telugu Industry
  2. Delhi Woman Dies by Suspected Suicide in Uttarakhand
  3. Chhattisgarh: Child Among 5 Members Of Same Family Murdered, Killer Dies By Suicide

TAGGED:

LOVER COUPLE COMMITS SUICIDECOUPLE COMMITS SUICIDE IN MAINPURICOUPLE SUICIDE BY HANGINGMAINPURI TWIN SUICIDECOUPLE SUICIDE UTTAR PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.