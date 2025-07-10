Facing Migration, Identity Crisis, Tribals In Bastar Begin Their Own Census

Bastar: The tribal society has decided to conduct Caste Census in Bastar division in Chhattisgarh on its own. This decision has been taken for accurate information of the people of the society. The youth of the tribal society have taken the responsibility of this work on their shoulders. Every party is welcoming and supporting this decision. Apart from PCC Chief Deepak Baij, former Union Minister Arvind Netam is also in favour of it.

Divisional President of Sarva Adivasi Samaj, Prakash Thakur, said that during a previous delimitation exercise, several villages were wrongly declared deserted. Many of these villages were inhabited predominantly by members of the tribal community—one such example is Balenga in Bastar district. As a result, a major struggle had to be undertaken in 2001. The government was informed that the move was incorrect, and a plea was submitted to the President of India. Subsequently, the President rejected the earlier census, and a fresh enumeration was carried out in the so-called deserted villages. After verification, the revised census was accepted as correct.

In addition, the hearing of the reservation case in the Supreme Court also became a key reason for initiating the Caste Census. During the proceedings, the official number of the tribal population was sought, but the community lacked concrete data. In response, the tribal society decided to conduct a survey to determine the population and condition of tribal members in each village. As a result, the Census work began in December.

Migration is a major issue in Bastar. When someone migrates to another state, they often face numerous problems. If the tribal society has proper written records of its members, it becomes easier to identify and assist those who have migrated and may be facing difficulties, says Tribal youth Lakshminath Kashyap.

How will the 'Society Census' be conducted?

A team has been formed for this purpose. Two individuals from each village were trained as coordinators at the block level. This training and groundwork were carried out continuously from December to March. However, during the monsoon season, people in Bastar become engaged in farming activities, which led to a delay in completing the process. The work is expected to resume soon after the farming season ends.

This is the format, which also includes a column for religion

Members of the tribal society are collecting detailed information about their clan system, lifestyle, food habits, land ownership, and village boundaries. The Census format also includes a column to indicate religion--specifically Hindu and Christian--so that religious affiliations can be identified, as tribal communities typically do not mention any religion. Data is also being collected on OBC and general category residents in each village, as well as on employment status, including the number of unemployed and employed individuals.

"Good work should be supported. This is a constructive and important work. There is curiosity about the Census in all societies. This is a good sign. Society should do it deeply and seriously. Its long-term results will be very good because the problem is increasing continuously. This includes the matter of migration, water, forest, land and conversion, said Arvind Netam, former Union Minister and tribal leader

"I thank the heads and youth of the entire tribal society. They have taken a serious and big step because there is no trust in the government. That is why the tribal society has made its preparations. This is the awareness of the society so that the government cannot conspire in its Caste Census, PCC President Deepak Baij

The entire Bastar division is a tribal-dominated area, making this census especially significant. The initiative is being widely welcomed. The Congress party believes that the survey will also serve as a cross-check or double verification of the census conducted by the government.

