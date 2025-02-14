Facing Harassment Within BJP Since 2014, Says Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh has once again stirred a controversy with his sensational remarks against his own party.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Thursday night, he claimed that he has been facing harassment within the BJP since 2014 and is now ready to leave if the party no longer wants him. "I have endured harassment ever since I joined the party. If the leadership believes I am no longer needed and asks me to leave, I am ready to go," he stated.

Discontent over Golconda BJP District President post

Singh expressed frustration over the selection of the Golconda BJP district president, arguing that the post should have been given to an SC or Backward Caste leader instead of someone associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM). He revealed that when he called a key party leader to question the decision, he was told that he was unaware of the election process. "This response exposed a hidden conspiracy against me. Until now, I have fought against the BJP’s political rivals—AIMIM and Congress. But now, it is unfortunate that I have to fight within my own party as well," he lamented. Singh pointed out that in other districts, the MLA or MP’s recommendation is typically honored when selecting the district president. "So why was my suggestion ignored here? The party must provide an explanation. The current district president should be changed immediately," he demanded.

"I fight for Dharma, not broker politics"

Singh further criticized certain individuals within the BJP, accusing them of weakening the party. "I have learned to fight for Dharma and uphold righteousness but I have not learned broker politics that some in the party follow. These people are responsible for BJP’s declining influence in the state," he remarked. While expressing his desire for a BJP Government in Telangana, he warned that with retired leaders at the helm within the party, the BJP would never come to power.