Facing Crackdown, Maoists Ask Leaders To Go Underground, Dissolve All Committees

Palamu: Banned Naxalite organisation CPI-Maoist has dissolved its committees across the country. According to sources, Maoist commanders have been asked to go underground. The People's Liberation Army of Maoists has been directed to get decentralised. According to observers, the decision to dismantle all committees of Maoists just before founding week of People's Liberation of Gorilla Army which begins from December 2 appears significant.



The commanders of the guerrilla army have been instructed to focus on only major activities and work in small groups, sources added. Maoists have dissolved central, regional, zonal, sub zonal, area committees in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand. The Maoists themselves have dissolved all committees to retreat and PLGA commanders have been asked to hide in safe havens.



Security agencies keep hawk eye on moves



Security agencies have received information about the dissolution of the Maoist committee, sources pointed out. Security agencies have increased surveillance on the Maoists. Information about the new move of the Maoists is being shared with the security officials of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The security agencies of Chhattisgarh have got information about the entire case, after which a high alert has also been issued. The Eastern Regional Bureau of the Maoists is headquartered at Saranda in Jharkhand.



Maoist movement weakens



Maoists are talking about retreat all over the country. In recent days, the Maoists have suffered heavy casualties in the encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Maoists are fighting for existence in Jharkhand and Bihar, while in Chhattisgarh, the last round of battle for existence has started.



Speaking on the issue, Surendra Kumar, an expert on Naxal affairs, said that it is happening for the first time after Naxalism took root in the country. “The position of Naxalites has weakened throughout the country. They no longer hold sway. Their appeal among the common people, who have started considering Maoists as the biggest enemies of development, is lost,” Kumar said.



Meanwhile, in the latest anti-Naxalite operation, as many as seven Maoists were killed by the Greyhounds, an elite force of Telangana Police, in the Eturnagaram Chalpaka forest area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Sunday.