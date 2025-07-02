Facial Recognition Now Mandatory At All Anganwadi Centres In Bengal To Stop Corruption And Ensure Transparency

Kolkata: The state Women, Child and Social Welfare Department on Tuesday announced that 'Face Recognition System' is now mandatory in all Anganwadi centres across the state. The decision came into effect from July 1, 2025.

Under the new rule, beneficiaries will now have to get their identity verified using facial recognition to receive food, instead of just providing their name or Aadhaar number.

The decision comes after complaints were received that nutritious food provided at Anganwadi centres did not always reach the actual beneficiaries. The department, which is responsible for nutrition and growth of mothers and children, has therefore introduced the facial recognition system to bring more transparency and accountability to ensure that actual beneficiries are not deprived of the service.

As per reports, approximately 1.19 lakh Anganwadi centres in the state are serving around 50 lakh consumers, including pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged six months to six years. So far, services were availed using Aadhaar cards or mobile numbers; but now, live facial images will be compared with the photos uploaded in the 'Poshan App'. Only if the image matches, food items would be distributed.

An official of the Women and Child Development department, said on the condition of anonymity, "This new system will bring transparency. Often, non-beneficiaries were seen coming to the Anganwadi centres to collect food. This new process will reduce chances of such fraud. Also, the central government will have real-time access to data on daily attendance and distribution. As a result, the allocated food items and statistics will be more accurate."

However, the move has also raised some concerns. Beneficiaries who were unable to visit the centre due to illness or other reasons are now a worried lot as the government notification, which has made facial recognition mandatory, does not clarify whether any exception will be allowed in such cases.

As per sources, before its full implementation, the system was tested in a few districts by uploading mothers' photographs to evaluate effectiveness. Now, district administrations have received instructions to roll it out across the state. Training of Anganwadi workers is also underway, while photos of all beneficiaries are being uploaded on the Poshan App.

The main objective is to accurately track attendance at Anganwadi centres and ensure that government schemes reach the actual beneficiaries. Officials admitted that the new system might bring some practical challenges, but they maintained that the move is essential to prevent corruption and maintain clean records.

"This decision aims to keep the system transparent, improve service delivery and stop corruption. In the future, it will be made more user-friendly for beneficiaries," the department said in a statement.

Also Read

Kids At Delhi Anganwadis To Get Nutritious Boost With Millets, Peanut 'Chaat'