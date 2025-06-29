Facial Features Of 2,000-Year-Old Keezhadi Residents Reconstructed By UK University

Madurai: Liverpool John Moores University in England has published the facial features of two skulls found during the Konthagai excavation near Keezhadi. Tamil Nadu Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu shared the images on his X handle. In this context, the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology, in collaboration with Madurai Kamaraj University, is conducting a study on the bones and skulls unearthed during the Keezhadi excavation.

In an interview with ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu, Madurai Kamaraj University Genetics Department Professor Dr Kumaresan said that the university is working in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology. During the four-phase excavation at Konthagai near Keezhadi, more than 50 skeletons were discovered in the Eemat Thazhi—a burial urn used for placing the deceased in the soil.

The Department of Genetics at Madurai Kamaraj University is conducting DNA analysis on the excavated bones. For this purpose, a modern laboratory has been established at the university. Of all the Eemat Thazhis (burial urns) excavated, skeletons were partially preserved in only 10. However, only two of those were suitable for our study, the professor said.

The Department of Archaeology of Tamil Nadu is conducting 20 types of scientific studies in this regard. One of them is the study of giving a facial shape to the skull taken during the excavation. This study was carried out at Liverpool John Moores University in England.

The CT scan of the skull was sent to the university in England. They have thoroughly studied the characteristics of the specific skull and created a facial shape based on various analyses. They have created the facial shape of two skulls based on double evolution (2D) technology. As far as this study is concerned, 80 per cent of it is based on the shape of the skull and 20 per cent is based on information based on current modern data. Through this, we can understand what the facial features of our ancestors might have looked like. This can also help us study the characteristics of other ethnic groups, he pointed out.

He recalled that at one point in history, there were around 30 to 50 ancestral groups across the world. This research aims to understand what the people who lived in Keezhadi might have been like. To achieve this, various types of DNA studies are being conducted. Through this, one can determine how the people of Keezhadi are genetically related to ancestral groups from around the world.

Looking at the facial structure now released by the University of England, he said, "I can assume that this ethnic group resembles not only the South Indian appearance, but also the appearance of the West Eurasian ancestor. However, we can only say anything definitively after the DNA studies are complete. If human facial reconstruction is a study, then identifying the ethnic group will be the next stage of research."

Similarly, animal bones have also been found in the Konthakai excavation. "We are also taking the DNA contained in these and conducting research. What kind of animals were here? Whether they were domestic animals or wild animals is also being studied," he added.

Similarly, rice bran has also been found among the plants. Research is also being conducted on the agricultural system prevailing during that period. "Our aim is to study how current varieties of rice and rice bran compare to the type of bran found 2,000 years ago. Similarly, we are conducting research on items found in some pots buried alongside the Eemat Thazhi—offerings that were made to the deceased. We have extracted not only molecules from rice bran but also from the castor plant. These are being studied using biochemical technology," said Professor Kumaresan.

