Facebook Friend Calls Girl from Kanpur to Lucknow, Gangrapes Her along with His Friends

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A man trapped a 23-year-old girl residing in Kanpur by befriending her on Facebook and calling her to Lucknow in the name of arranging a meeting for her with a movie director. When she came to Lucknow, the accused man drugged her and allegedly gangraped her along with his friends.

Representational (File Photo)

Lucknow: An incident of gang rape of a girl has come to light in a hotel under Chinhat police station of the Uttar Pradesh capital. The girl has filed a complaint in Chinhat police station against three people who gang-raped her on the pretext of giving her work in films. The police have registered a case and taken two accused into custody.

A 23-year-old girl, hailing from Kanpur, has accused her Facebook friend Vipin Singh and his friends of making her unconscious and gangraping her in Lucknow. The girl has told the police that on the pretext of getting her a job by getting her to meet a movie director, Vipin made her come to Lucknow and took her in his Scorpio to his office on Deva Road in Chinhat. There, he arranged a meeting with a person by introducing him as the director.

While returning, he made two other youths, Himanshu Singh and Vinay Singh, sit in the car. It is alleged that on the way, they made her unconscious by giving her intoxicants. After this, they gangraped her. When she regained consciousness, she was in a hotel located at Matiyari Square.

Chinhat police station in-charge Ashwani Chaturvedi said that investigation has revealed that the victim and Vipin became friends through Facebook. The girl expressed her desire to dance in Bhojpuri films. After which on August 28, the girl came from Kanpur to Lucknow and went to Royal Construction's office on Deva Road in Chinhat with Vipin. A case has been registered on the girl's complaint. Two accused have been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated.

