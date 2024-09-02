Facebook Friend Calls Girl from Kanpur to Lucknow, Gangrapes Her along with His Friends

Lucknow: An incident of gang rape of a girl has come to light in a hotel under Chinhat police station of the Uttar Pradesh capital. The girl has filed a complaint in Chinhat police station against three people who gang-raped her on the pretext of giving her work in films. The police have registered a case and taken two accused into custody.

A 23-year-old girl, hailing from Kanpur, has accused her Facebook friend Vipin Singh and his friends of making her unconscious and gangraping her in Lucknow. The girl has told the police that on the pretext of getting her a job by getting her to meet a movie director, Vipin made her come to Lucknow and took her in his Scorpio to his office on Deva Road in Chinhat. There, he arranged a meeting with a person by introducing him as the director.

While returning, he made two other youths, Himanshu Singh and Vinay Singh, sit in the car. It is alleged that on the way, they made her unconscious by giving her intoxicants. After this, they gangraped her. When she regained consciousness, she was in a hotel located at Matiyari Square.