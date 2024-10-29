"A Big Ball Of Fire": Eyewitnesses Recount Fireworks Explosion During Kerala Temple Festival

Kasaragod: Artist Suresh Babu Anjoottan, an eyewitness of the fireworks explosion at Anjoottambalam Veerarkavu temple at Nileswaram in Kerala's Kasagod district, has been performing Theyyam, a Hindu religious ritual practiced in northern state for the last 45 years, but this was the first time that he had such a frightening experience.

"The thing that caught my attention was a big ball of fire. At that time, ‘Thottam’, a ritual conducted as part of Theyyam, was being performed at the temple yard. The explosion triggered utter chaos and panic," Suresh Babu told ETV Bharat. Babu said that locals had immediately initiated a rescue operation.

Over 150 people were injured when firecrackers stored in the temple got ignited last night. A huge crowd had gathered there to witness Theyyam. All temple functions have been cancelled due to the incident.

Babu said small-scale firecrackers are burst here every year but nothing of this sort has ever occurred. "I don't understand what went wrong this time," he added.

Anita Rani, another eyewitness, told ETV Bharat that she was shocked to witness the explosion before her eyes. Anita said many of her relatives and friends were also injured in the incident.

Anita visits Veerarkavu temple every year to attend the festival. "It was not a loud noise, but only a big ball of fire. When Theyyam started there was a festive mood in the village. I have always attended the festival but after witnessing the explosion today I feel completely drained out."