Eyes Gouged Out, Teeth Broken: Punjab Youth Hacked To Death By Drug Addicts

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 12:52 PM IST

Bathinda: Amid the Punjab government's war on drugs, narcotics smugglers stabbed a man who attempted to stop their act. Deep, a resident of Maur Mandi town of Bathinda district, often accused drug smugglers of selling narcotics in his locality. He even raised voices against them.

The horrific attack saw Deep being hacked to death by a dozen unidentified people linked to drug abuse and drug peddlers. Deep's brother-in-law Jaskaran Singh said Deep often protested against those who were involved in the narcotics business.

On Monday, when he prepared rice for his father and went to buy curd, he was attacked and beaten brutally by youths who were laced with sharp weapons. His teeth and eyes were gouged out.

Deep was soon rushed to the hospital, where Deep died during treatment. He was the only son of his parents. The family members have appealed to the police for justice. Police have registered a case against about a dozen people. Police officer Tarvinder Singh said police have registered a case against about a dozen people. "Action is being taken based on statements of family members and soon the accused will be arrested," Singh said.

