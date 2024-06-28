ETV Bharat / state

Lightning Knocked Down Delhi Airport Canopy, Say Eyewitnesses; Cab Driver Recalls Close Shave

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Cab drivers who were present at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport said there was lightning and rains when they suddenly saw that rods of a portion of the roof had collapsed. Police said rescue operations were immediately launched and the spot was cordoned off.

Dropped Three Flyers At Same Spot 5 Mins Ago: Cab Driver, Who Had A Close Shave At Delhi Airport
Vinod Dahiya, cab driver who had a close shave at Delhi Airport (ETV Bharat Photo)

Eyewitnesses Recall Horror of Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse (ETV Bharat)

Delhi : A noise with rods of a portion of the roof collapsing at the Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 - this is what cab drivers witnessed at the accident spot this morning.

Vinod Dahiya, a cab driver said he had dropped three passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 and was proceeding towards to exit when the incident occurred. "Only five minutes ago I was at the same spot while my passengers alighted from the cab. It was a narrow escape for me today," he said.

Narrating the incident, Vinod said he had dropped three passengers at the terminal and had driven a few metres away when he suddenly heard a noise. "I turned back and saw that a portion the roof had collapsed at the same spot where I was standing five minutes ago. It was raining heavily at that time and had I waited for the rains to subside I would have been among the victims," he said.

He said that within a few moments a stampede-like situation arose at the spot. "Thankfully the passengers who had come in my cab were safe as they had already gone inside the terminal," he said.

Another cab driver, Shyam Singh said he was in the parking lot in front of Terminal 1 when the incident occurred. "It was around 5 am and there was lightning along with rains. "Due to lightning the canopy collapsed on people and vehicles. A few moments later security personnel cordoned off the spot and nobody was allowed to go near it. I was on the other side of the road and ran to help the victims along with others. But we were all stopped from going to the accident site," he said.

Singh said that one side of the road was blocked and all vehicles were diverted. Thereafter, many flights were shifted to Terminal 2 and 3, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said the entire area was cordoned off and rescue operation was started immediately. Passengers have been asked to use staircases as elevator services have been suspended, Rangnani said.

Police said some of the injured were initially taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, from where they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Taking to his X handle, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu wrote that he has been personally monitoring the incident and has inspected the spot along with reviewing it with officials. He also visited the injured at AIIMS Hospital, he wrote.

Read more

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Kharge Blames Modi Rule; BJP Says Terminal Opened in Congress-led UPA Regime

Eyewitnesses Recall Horror of Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse (ETV Bharat)

Delhi : A noise with rods of a portion of the roof collapsing at the Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 - this is what cab drivers witnessed at the accident spot this morning.

Vinod Dahiya, a cab driver said he had dropped three passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 and was proceeding towards to exit when the incident occurred. "Only five minutes ago I was at the same spot while my passengers alighted from the cab. It was a narrow escape for me today," he said.

Narrating the incident, Vinod said he had dropped three passengers at the terminal and had driven a few metres away when he suddenly heard a noise. "I turned back and saw that a portion the roof had collapsed at the same spot where I was standing five minutes ago. It was raining heavily at that time and had I waited for the rains to subside I would have been among the victims," he said.

He said that within a few moments a stampede-like situation arose at the spot. "Thankfully the passengers who had come in my cab were safe as they had already gone inside the terminal," he said.

Another cab driver, Shyam Singh said he was in the parking lot in front of Terminal 1 when the incident occurred. "It was around 5 am and there was lightning along with rains. "Due to lightning the canopy collapsed on people and vehicles. A few moments later security personnel cordoned off the spot and nobody was allowed to go near it. I was on the other side of the road and ran to help the victims along with others. But we were all stopped from going to the accident site," he said.

Singh said that one side of the road was blocked and all vehicles were diverted. Thereafter, many flights were shifted to Terminal 2 and 3, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said the entire area was cordoned off and rescue operation was started immediately. Passengers have been asked to use staircases as elevator services have been suspended, Rangnani said.

Police said some of the injured were initially taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, from where they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Taking to his X handle, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu wrote that he has been personally monitoring the incident and has inspected the spot along with reviewing it with officials. He also visited the injured at AIIMS Hospital, he wrote.

Read more

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Kharge Blames Modi Rule; BJP Says Terminal Opened in Congress-led UPA Regime

Last Updated : 22 hours ago

TAGGED:

CLOSE SHAVE AT DELHI AIRPORTCANOPY COLLAPSECAB DRIVERSDELHI AIRPORT CANOPY COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.