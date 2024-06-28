Lightning Knocked Down Delhi Airport Canopy, Say Eyewitnesses; Cab Driver Recalls Close Shave

Eyewitnesses Recall Horror of Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse (ETV Bharat)

Delhi : A noise with rods of a portion of the roof collapsing at the Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 - this is what cab drivers witnessed at the accident spot this morning.

Vinod Dahiya, a cab driver said he had dropped three passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 and was proceeding towards to exit when the incident occurred. "Only five minutes ago I was at the same spot while my passengers alighted from the cab. It was a narrow escape for me today," he said.

Narrating the incident, Vinod said he had dropped three passengers at the terminal and had driven a few metres away when he suddenly heard a noise. "I turned back and saw that a portion the roof had collapsed at the same spot where I was standing five minutes ago. It was raining heavily at that time and had I waited for the rains to subside I would have been among the victims," he said.

He said that within a few moments a stampede-like situation arose at the spot. "Thankfully the passengers who had come in my cab were safe as they had already gone inside the terminal," he said.

Another cab driver, Shyam Singh said he was in the parking lot in front of Terminal 1 when the incident occurred. "It was around 5 am and there was lightning along with rains. "Due to lightning the canopy collapsed on people and vehicles. A few moments later security personnel cordoned off the spot and nobody was allowed to go near it. I was on the other side of the road and ran to help the victims along with others. But we were all stopped from going to the accident site," he said.