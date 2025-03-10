Eye On 2026 Elections, Assam Budget Lines Up Schemes For Tea Workers, Women, Students

Guwahati: With an eye on the state Assembly elections scheduled next year, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog on Monday presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26, assuring financial benefits for the tea garden workers, women and students.

With an estimated allocation of Rs 2.60 lakh crore, state budget 2025-26 focused on social welfare, infrastructure development, welfare of the students’ community and farmers along with different means to tackle major issues like human-elephant conflicts. This is the last full fledged budget of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in Assam before the Assembly elections.

Here's some key highlights of Assam budget 2025-26:

Assistance for tea garden workers

Delivering her budget speech at the Assam Legislative assembly, Neog announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs. 5000 each for 6.8 lakh tea garden workers. She said that the announcement was made as a token of government’s gratitude towards the tea garden community of Assam. She said one-time financial aid will be given to both the casual and permanent workers. The government has allocated Rs 342 crore for this.

Monthly aid for graduates, research scholars

The government has also introduced a financial assistance programme for students graduating from universities and colleges of Assam in 2025, where they will be provided Rs. 2500 per month. The scheme titled 'Chief Minister’s Jiban Prerana' will support the fresh graduates with monthly aid of Rs 2500 for up to one year as they transit from education to employment.

“This initiative is not an unemployment allowance, but a motivational support ('prerana') to help them prepare for competitive exams, interviews and entrepreneurial pursuits,” Neog said.

The finance Minister also said that the government will provide a one-time grant of Rs. 25,000 to the research scholars of state and Central government universities, irrespective of gender. “This assistance will be Rs 50,000 for Divyang research scholars. Only permanent residents of Assam shall be eligible under this scheme,” she said adding that the government will launch Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana in October 2025 and Rs 25 crore is set aside for its implementation.

Orunodoi scheme

The budget 2025-26 also proposed to include a total of 37.2 lakh women of the state under the Orunodoi scheme under which a sum of Rs. 1250 per month is given to eligible women. “Orunodoi is not just a scheme, it is a movement towards women empowerment and a more inclusive Assam, ensuring financial security and dignity for lakhs of economically vulnerable families. By streamlining benefits into a single, assured cash transfer of Rs. 1250 every month, Orunodoi has brought stability and self-reliance to several homes to make their own choices regarding health, nutrition and essential needs,” the minister said adding that the government has allocated Rs. 5,000 crore for this scheme.

Nijut Moina scheme

The finance minister further said that the government has decided to extend the Nijut Moina scheme that provides monthly financial assistance of Rs. 1000 for Class XI students, Rs. 1,250 for first-year undergraduates, and Rs. 2,500 for first-year postgraduates and B.Ed. Students, for 10 months to 4.3 lakh girls at an estimated cost of Rs. 391 crore for the FY 2025-26.

Tax exemption

The budget further proposed to exempt professional tax on monthly income upto Rs. 15,000 for salaried individuals in the state. Neog said that this move will benefit more than 1.43 lakh taxpayers/families and boost their purchasing capacity.

Ration subsidy

Asserting that the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 caters to more than 84 percent of the rural population and about 60 percent of of the state’s urban population, the finance minister said that the government has decided to provide one kg of masoor dal, one kg of sugar and one kg of salt at subsidised rates to all NFSA ration card holders apart from the existing rice distribution. “We shall give an additional one kg of masoor dal to a family of more than five members.

Addressing human-animal conflicts

The government have also proposed to establish Gaja Mitra in the five most human-elephant conflict zones who will not only enrich the elephant habitats but also arrange for real time alert systems to reduce the conflicts. The minister said the government has also proposed to enhance ex-gratia for loss of human life due to human-wildlife conflict from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and compensation for crop damage due to wildlife from Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,000 per bigha.

The finance minister further said that the government will establish a dedicated facility to ensure easy and dignified transportation of deceased from outside Assam. “We will bear the full cost of transportation of their mortal remains to the bereaved family,” Neog said.