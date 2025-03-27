Extremely Regrettable And Condemnable: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Criticizes Closure Of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid On Shab-E-Qadr

Srinagar: The decision by authorities to close Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid on the sacred night of Shab-e-Qadr has drawn sharp criticism from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the head of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid.

Expressing his dismay, Mirwaiz termed the move as "extremely regrettable and condemnable," lamenting that it would deprive tens of thousands of worshippers of spiritual solace on one of the holiest nights in Islam.

"On the highly revered night of Lailatul Qadr, when Muslims around the world seek Allah's forgiveness throughout the blessed night, the central Jamia Masjid in Srinagar will be closed to the people, and no prayers or Shab Khani will be allowed there," Mirwaiz stated in a post on X.

"The insensitivity of those in power will deprive generations of worshippers who traditionally gather at the mosque on this night, causing great grief and dismay," he added.

Traditionally, tens of thousands of worshippers gather at the Jama Masjid to engage in nightlong prayers and seek divine blessings. The decision comes despite prior preparations by the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid to facilitate congregational prayers and spiritual gatherings on this occasion.

On March 25, the Auqaf had finalised arrangements for worshippers at the central mosque, with a schedule that included Taraweeh prayers at 10:00 PM, followed by a religious sermon by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and nightlong prayers. The Auqaf had also made arrangements for the congregational Jumat-ul-Vida prayer on March 28, with the sermon scheduled to begin at 12:45 PM.

This year’s closure echoes a similar situation last year, when the mosque was locked on Shab-e-Qadr, and Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest. The governing body had expressed outrage, stating that police had locked the gates immediately after the Fajr prayers and informed them that no nightlong prayers would be allowed.

As Jama Masjid remains closed, large congregations are expected at the Hazratbal Shrine, where devotees will gather for Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida. The Srinagar Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory to ensure the smooth movement of worshippers traveling to Hazratbal.

Routes have been designated for devotees from North, South, and Central Kashmir, with parking arrangements made at the University campus. Separate return routes have also been assigned to prevent congestion, and the Traffic Police has urged commuters to adhere to the advisory to avoid inconvenience.

Shab-e-Qadr, or the Night of Power, is considered the holiest night in Islam, believed to be the night when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad.