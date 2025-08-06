Bharatpur: Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Siana town in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, gained a spotlight these days for his unique devotion towards Lord Hanuman.

Sudesh, a 45-year-old rickshaw driver, is on a 430-kilometre pilgrimage that has seen him rolling on the road (lot parikrama) for 39 days to fulfil a vow made at Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan.

Travelling with his younger brother Mohit and wife Madhu, Sudesh will complete the journey at the temple to thank for the fulfilled vows and ask for more. “Balaji Maharaj fulfilled my vow. Now I am doing this circumambulation at his feet as a form of gratitude,” he said.

Extraordinary Act Of Faith: Uttar Pradesh Man Rolls 430 Km In 'Lot Parikrama' To Fulfil His Vow (ETV Bharat)

During the parikrama, Sudesh continuously rolls on the road from morning till evening. At night, the family finds a safe place to rest by the roadside. During this time, locals and devotees feed them. “We don't have many resources, but people come forward and help,” he said.

Sudesh is getting a lot of attention in Rajasthan, and they didn't have to go to bed hungry. His wife and brother constantly support him in this difficult penance.

“They take care of me along the route, giving me drinks and a fan and bringing aid as required,” he said. “This journey is not easy, but this family support is a source of strength for me.”

Sudesh's father passed away 17 years ago. His elderly mother is the only one at home. Sudesh has no children, but he said that Lord Balaji is everything to him.

Despite the sun, rain and fatigue, Sudesh's devotion is steadfast. Locals are moved by his circumambulation. The 'Lot Parikrama' of Sudesh will end on reaching Mehandipur Balaji Dham. There, he will perform special worship to express his full gratitude for his vow.