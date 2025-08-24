ETV Bharat / state

Extra Buses For Gauri Ganesha Festival, But Concern Persists Over Fare Hike By Private Operators

Bengaluru: With a long weekend and the Gauri-Ganesha festival beginning on August 26, thousands of people are preparing to leave Bengaluru for their hometowns. To manage the heavy rush, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) have announced additional bus services. However, many passengers have expressed concern as private bus operators have sharply increased ticket prices during the festive week.

KSRTC to run 1,500 additional buses

KSRTC will operate 1,500 extra buses between August 25 and 31. These services will connect Bengaluru with districts across Karnataka and neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

From the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), buses will head to destinations like Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Udupi, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

From the Mysuru Road stand, buses will serve Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar, and Madikeri. From Shantinagar, services will operate to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kallikote.

A KSRTC official said, “Special buses have been arranged to ensure passengers can travel conveniently during the holiday and return safely after the festival.” Return services from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Mangaluru will run between August 27 and 31.

Discounts have also been announced: 5% off for group bookings of four or more passengers, and 10% off on return tickets if booked along with onward journeys.

NWKRTC joins with special services