Extra Buses For Gauri Ganesha Festival, But Concern Persists Over Fare Hike By Private Operators

Bengaluru: With a long weekend and the Gauri-Ganesha festival beginning on August 26, thousands of people are preparing to leave Bengaluru for their hometowns. To manage the heavy rush, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) have announced additional bus services. However, many passengers have expressed concern as private bus operators have sharply increased ticket prices during the festive week.
KSRTC to run 1,500 additional buses
KSRTC will operate 1,500 extra buses between August 25 and 31. These services will connect Bengaluru with districts across Karnataka and neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
From the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), buses will head to destinations like Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Udupi, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.
From the Mysuru Road stand, buses will serve Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar, and Madikeri. From Shantinagar, services will operate to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kallikote.
A KSRTC official said, “Special buses have been arranged to ensure passengers can travel conveniently during the holiday and return safely after the festival.” Return services from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Mangaluru will run between August 27 and 31.
Discounts have also been announced: 5% off for group bookings of four or more passengers, and 10% off on return tickets if booked along with onward journeys.
NWKRTC joins with special services
NWKRTC has also deployed additional buses between August 22 and 31 to ease passenger movement in northern Karnataka. Services are being operated from Hubballi, Dharwad, Gadag, Belagavi, Haveri, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkodi, in addition to long-distance routes to Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. Officials have appealed to passengers to make use of these services and reduce dependency on private operators.
Private bus operators double fares
Even as government-run services expand, private bus operators have hiked fares drastically. Passengers reported that prices have doubled or even tripled on some routes.
For example, the Bengaluru–Dharmasthala fare, usually ₹600–1,100, has risen to ₹1,499–2,600. The Bengaluru–Mysuru fare, normally ₹199–2,000, is now ₹300–5,000. On the Bengaluru–Hubballi route, tickets that cost ₹609–1,800 on regular days are now being sold for ₹1,200–9,999. Similar hikes have been reported on routes to Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Karwar, and Kalaburagi.
Passengers rushing to secure tickets ahead of the festival week say they are shocked by the steep prices. “We have no option but to pay, since we must go home for the festival,” said one commuter at Majestic bus stand.
Holiday rush expected
This year’s travel demand has surged as the festival coincides with multiple holidays: August 24 (fourth Saturday), August 25 (Sunday), August 26 (Swarnagauri festival), August 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi), and August 31 (Sunday). Officials expect record passenger movement across the state.