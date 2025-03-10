ETV Bharat / state

Extortion Gangs Operate From Jharkhand Jails, Reveals DGP

Anurag Gupta said the ATS, formed to prevent crimes, is tasked to take prompt action against such criminals.

Jhrakhand DGP Anurag Gupta interacts with media. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

Updated : Mar 10, 2025, 3:23 PM IST

Ranchi: Amid the deteriorating law and order situation in Jharkhand, state's DGP Anurag Gupta made a startling revelation regarding the involvement of gangsters, who operate from jails, sending instructions to members to carry out criminal activities.

Addressing the media on the assembly premises, the DGP said major incidents of crime that take place in the state are carried out by the Aman Sahu, Aman Srivastava and Vikas Tiwari gangs with members of these groups, lodged in jails, playing the main role in orchestrating the criminal activities. For this, threats are given through WhatsApp using foreign numbers before gang members carry out specific crimes, he said.

The DGP said that the ATS, formed to prevent crimes for which planning is done from the jail by gangsters, is tasked to take prompt action against such criminals. A case has been registered against 30 people of the Aman Sahu gang on Sunday and searches are being conducted in jails, he said. According to him, Hazaribagh jail was searched on Monday after Simdega.

"I hope we will be successful in catching the criminals and the matter will be revealed soon. Many prisoners are being transferred from one jail to another by us to prevent criminal activities going on in the jail," he said. The DGP said police are vigilant to prevent criminal activities happening in jails.

On the murder mystery of Hazaribagh NTPC DGM Gaurav Kumar, Gupta said an SIT has been formed to solve the case. According to him, raids are being conducted in various places. He said that it is not yet clear why Kumar was murdered.

