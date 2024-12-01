Extortion Case: AAP MLA Naresh Baliyan Sent To Two-Day Police Remand

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Baliyan, arrested in the extortion case, to two days of police remand. Baliyan was apprehended on the night of November 30.

The Delhi Crime Branch produced Baliyan before the duty judge and sought five days of custody. Earlier, BJP had released an audio clip of Baliyan, in which there was an alleged conversation between him and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Sharing this audio clip, the BJP had accused Baliyan of extortion. On the basis of the audio, the crime branch called Baliyan for questioning and after about three hours of intense grilling, he was arrested.

According to Delhi Police, the alleged conversation between Baliyan and the gangster took place in 2023. An FIR was registered regarding this.

Sangwan is a notorious gangster, who has been living in Britain for the last five years. Both Sangwan and Baliyan are residents of Delhi's Najafgarh. Sangwan is also the mastermind of Haryana's Nafe Singh murder case and is also believed to have hatched the murder of Ballu Pehelwan and BJP leader Surendra Matiala.

On the arrest of Baliyan by Delhi Police in an alleged case of extortion, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal started expressing concern over law and order in Delhi, BJP, the central Government and Amit Shah have started conspiring against Kejriwal's soldiers. Baliyan's arrest is a well-hatched conspiracy".