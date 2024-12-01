ETV Bharat / state

Extortion Case: AAP MLA Naresh Baliyan Sent To Two-Day Police Remand

Earlier, BJP had released an audio clip of Baliyan, in which there was an alleged conversation between him and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Etv Bharat
AAP MLA Naresh Baliyan (in black jacket) being produced before Rouse Avenue Court on Sunday (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Baliyan, arrested in the extortion case, to two days of police remand. Baliyan was apprehended on the night of November 30.

The Delhi Crime Branch produced Baliyan before the duty judge and sought five days of custody. Earlier, BJP had released an audio clip of Baliyan, in which there was an alleged conversation between him and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Sharing this audio clip, the BJP had accused Baliyan of extortion. On the basis of the audio, the crime branch called Baliyan for questioning and after about three hours of intense grilling, he was arrested.

According to Delhi Police, the alleged conversation between Baliyan and the gangster took place in 2023. An FIR was registered regarding this.

Sangwan is a notorious gangster, who has been living in Britain for the last five years. Both Sangwan and Baliyan are residents of Delhi's Najafgarh. Sangwan is also the mastermind of Haryana's Nafe Singh murder case and is also believed to have hatched the murder of Ballu Pehelwan and BJP leader Surendra Matiala.

On the arrest of Baliyan by Delhi Police in an alleged case of extortion, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal started expressing concern over law and order in Delhi, BJP, the central Government and Amit Shah have started conspiring against Kejriwal's soldiers. Baliyan's arrest is a well-hatched conspiracy".

Also Read:

  1. Triangular Contest on Cards in Delhi Assembly Elections; AAP to 'Contest' All 70 Seats
  2. AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Lawyer Seeks FIR Copy From Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Baliyan, arrested in the extortion case, to two days of police remand. Baliyan was apprehended on the night of November 30.

The Delhi Crime Branch produced Baliyan before the duty judge and sought five days of custody. Earlier, BJP had released an audio clip of Baliyan, in which there was an alleged conversation between him and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Sharing this audio clip, the BJP had accused Baliyan of extortion. On the basis of the audio, the crime branch called Baliyan for questioning and after about three hours of intense grilling, he was arrested.

According to Delhi Police, the alleged conversation between Baliyan and the gangster took place in 2023. An FIR was registered regarding this.

Sangwan is a notorious gangster, who has been living in Britain for the last five years. Both Sangwan and Baliyan are residents of Delhi's Najafgarh. Sangwan is also the mastermind of Haryana's Nafe Singh murder case and is also believed to have hatched the murder of Ballu Pehelwan and BJP leader Surendra Matiala.

On the arrest of Baliyan by Delhi Police in an alleged case of extortion, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal started expressing concern over law and order in Delhi, BJP, the central Government and Amit Shah have started conspiring against Kejriwal's soldiers. Baliyan's arrest is a well-hatched conspiracy".

Also Read:

  1. Triangular Contest on Cards in Delhi Assembly Elections; AAP to 'Contest' All 70 Seats
  2. AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's Lawyer Seeks FIR Copy From Delhi Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BALIYAN EXTORTION CASEARVIND KEJRIEWALROUSE AVENUE DIST COURTDELHI POLICE CRIME BRANCHAAP MLA NARESH BALIYAN IN REMAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.