Handicrafts Exporters in India Hopeful of Benefiting from Trump's Anti-China Policy

Jodhpur: Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election 2024 is widely expected to further strengthen the relations between India and America. Not only this, Trump's becoming the President and his policies have raised hopes of revival of Jodhpur's handicraft industry to its former glory.

Under America First policy, Trump had pledged to give an impetus to the vision and create a convenient environment for the industry. All the exporters of the country including Jodhpur will be able to benefit from this.

Former director of Rajsico (Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation) and handicrafts exporter Dr. Ajay Sharma says that Trump's victory is a good sign and India will benefit from his 'anti-China policy'. Apart from this, Trump is against the ongoing wars and if he succeeds in stopping these wars, the handicrafts sector will get a new boost again he said. In the last three years, this sector had gone into the abyss, which now has hope of recovery, he said.

Jodhpur's handicrafts exporters believe that there is every possibility of an increase in the export of handicrafts from Jodhpur to America in the coming times. The biggest competition of Jodhpur's handicraft exporters is from China, but Trump had made it clear in his election announcements that he will increase the import duty on goods from China by 200 percent. This will make the products going from China to America expensive. In such a situation, Indians will start getting opportunities again.

Exports to America: About 60 percent of the total exports from Jodhpur are to American countries, which is worth about Rs 2,500 crores. For this, about 30,000 containers go to America from Jodhpur every year. After this, trade takes place with European countries. There was a problem in sending containers to America since Covid. Houthi rebels are also a big reason for this. If the Russia-Ukraine war stops due to Trump's intervention, then there will be chances of an increasing trade.

Houthi rebels: Goods are sent from India to Arab and European countries as well as to the US East Coast via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. The problems increased due to the attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen recently. About one-third of India's container exports and 15% of the total exports happen via the Red Sea. This is a major route for handicraft exports from Jodhpur.

Jodhpur's exports have been affected due to the disorganization of this route. Now the containers being exported to Europe are being taken via the African continent, which is taking 20 days more and due to this, the shipping companies have increased the freight charges by 200 percent. Trump's policies seek to end this crisis.

Handicrafts industry: There are more than 700 handicrafts units in Jodhpur before Covid, which have now come down to less than 500. The main reason for this was the slowdown in handicraft exports to the US and Europe, due to which small producers were wiped out. Three years ago, 2500 containers used to go from here every month. This has also reduced. Due to change in sea route and high freight, the prices of goods have increased, due to which losses are also being incurred. About three lakh people are directly and indirectly associated with this industry in Jodhpur, who are also facing problems.