Explosives Recovered In Assam Amid Preparations For Republic Day Celebrations

Guwahati: A cache of explosives buried in a jungle was recovered in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Saturday, even as security was tightened across the state for 76th Republic Day celebrations, police said. The explosives, including 36 grenades and three detonators, were found wrapped in a polythene bag during a search operation, they said.

“On 25/1/2025, based on reliable information regarding the secret storage of illegal arms and ammunitions buried underground in the jungle area near Khwbra village, Batashipur under Dhekiajuli Police Station, a search operation was conducted,” the Sonitpur Police said in a post on X.

“One of the grenades had a damaged pin/lever. So it has been kept in a secured area under guard,” it police said, adding, that the bomb disposal squad of the army is being contacted to dispose of the explosives. Meanwhile, security arrangements have been heightened throughout Assam to ensure peaceful and smooth Republic Day celebrations, police said.

Regular searches of vehicles and patrolling are also underway. Government railway police have been conducting intensive checking of trains, railway tracks, bridges and passenger belongings, in coordination with district police and railway police force, officials said.