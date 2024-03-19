Explosives Recovered from Tractor in Front of School in Bengaluru, FIR Registered

Bengaluru: Gelatin sticks with detonators and some other explosives were found in a tractor near temporary sheds put up for the construction workers in front of a school in Chikkanayakanahalli under Bellandur Police Station here, said the police on Tuesday.

During the patrolling, a police officer spotted them on Monday night and sought details from the workers there, but the police did not get a satisfactory reply from them. The police said, "We suspect that these could have been kept by the labourers to break rocks for constructing buildings." A case has been registered under the Explosives Substances Act and an investigation is underway, said the police.