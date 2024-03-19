Explosives Recovered from Tractor in Front of School in Bengaluru, FIR Registered

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Explosives Recovered in Front of School in Bengaluru, FIR Registered

A police officer on patrol found explosives from a tractor near a school at Chikkanayakanahalli under Bellandur Police Station limits on Monday night.

Bengaluru: Gelatin sticks with detonators and some other explosives were found in a tractor near temporary sheds put up for the construction workers in front of a school in Chikkanayakanahalli under Bellandur Police Station here, said the police on Tuesday.

During the patrolling, a police officer spotted them on Monday night and sought details from the workers there, but the police did not get a satisfactory reply from them. The police said, "We suspect that these could have been kept by the labourers to break rocks for constructing buildings." A case has been registered under the Explosives Substances Act and an investigation is underway, said the police.

Read More

  1. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Detains One Suspect for Questioning
  2. Bengaluru: Rameshwaram Cafe Reopens Week After Explosion
  3. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases new photos of the suspect

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.