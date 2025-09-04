ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Eight Injured In Blast At Explosives Factory In Nagpur

Police said that the blast occurred in the RDX unit of the Solar Explosives located in Nagpur's Bazargaon.

Police said that the blast occurred in the RDX unit of the Solar Explosives located in Nagpur's Bazargaon.
NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh talks to a police personnal outside an explosives factory where a blast occured in Maharashtra's Nagpur district (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2025 at 9:59 AM IST

2 Min Read

Nagpur: At least one person was killed and eight others were injured after a blast occurred at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district shortly after midnight on Thursday, leading to the collapse of the building, officials said.

The blast took place at a plant of the Solar Group located at Bazargaon in the district at around 12.30 am, they said, adding the entire building collapsed due to the explosion.

A person, aged 25, was killed and eight others suffered injuries, according to the officials. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, police said.

The company's Senior General Manager, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, told PTI Videos that the blast took place at 12.33 am in the crystallisation building, where energetic materials are crystallised.

One person died in the blast and eight were injured. "We sent all of them to the hospital for treatment," he said, adding that the cause of the explosion will be clear after an investigation. Before the blast, there were indications (of an explosion), following which people there themselves left the plant, the official said.

The cooling system automatically started after the blast, and all the emergency processes of evacuation and building clearances were done properly, he said, adding that safety procedures were activated in the entire factory.

"Our senior officers and directors reached the spot on time, and all the teams along with the police, responded on time," the official said. The entire building collapsed because of the explosion, he said. The cost of treatment of the injured persons will be borne by the company, and proper compensation will be given to the deceased's kin, the official said. NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who belongs to Nagpur, visited the injured persons in the hospital.

Also Read

  1. Surat Textile Mill Explosion Kills 2, Injures 20; Toll Likely To Increase
  2. Blast In Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, Two Killed
  3. Suspected Crude Bomb Blast Kills One, Several Hurt In Kerala’s Kannur; Houses Damaged

Nagpur: At least one person was killed and eight others were injured after a blast occurred at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district shortly after midnight on Thursday, leading to the collapse of the building, officials said.

The blast took place at a plant of the Solar Group located at Bazargaon in the district at around 12.30 am, they said, adding the entire building collapsed due to the explosion.

A person, aged 25, was killed and eight others suffered injuries, according to the officials. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, police said.

The company's Senior General Manager, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, told PTI Videos that the blast took place at 12.33 am in the crystallisation building, where energetic materials are crystallised.

One person died in the blast and eight were injured. "We sent all of them to the hospital for treatment," he said, adding that the cause of the explosion will be clear after an investigation. Before the blast, there were indications (of an explosion), following which people there themselves left the plant, the official said.

The cooling system automatically started after the blast, and all the emergency processes of evacuation and building clearances were done properly, he said, adding that safety procedures were activated in the entire factory.

"Our senior officers and directors reached the spot on time, and all the teams along with the police, responded on time," the official said. The entire building collapsed because of the explosion, he said. The cost of treatment of the injured persons will be borne by the company, and proper compensation will be given to the deceased's kin, the official said. NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, who belongs to Nagpur, visited the injured persons in the hospital.

Also Read

  1. Surat Textile Mill Explosion Kills 2, Injures 20; Toll Likely To Increase
  2. Blast In Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, Two Killed
  3. Suspected Crude Bomb Blast Kills One, Several Hurt In Kerala’s Kannur; Houses Damaged

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAGPUR EXPLOSIVES FACTORY BLASTSOLAR EXPLOSIVESEXPLOSIVES FACTORY BLAST IN NAGPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.