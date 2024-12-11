Explosive Object Found, Defused In Jammu And Kashmir's Langate

Handwara: Security forces on Wednesday averted a major incident after destroying an explosive object in Langate area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Officials said that a joint team of Police along with Army's local Rashtriya Rifles detected a suspicious explosive object along Baramulla-Handwara road today morning. Shortly after the detection of the object, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was rushed to spot and the traffic was halted for public movement as a precautionary measure, they said.

The object was destroyed through controlled explosion and the traffic was restored later.

The recovery of the explosive comes two days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have averted a major attack by detecting and defusing an explosive planted by suspected militants on a national highway in Palhalan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to officials, a suspicious bag was found along the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway near a private school in Palpora village of Palhalan causing panic among the locals. A joint team of police, 29 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army, CRPF, and Sashastra Seema Bal rushed to the spot and defused the explosive through controlled explosion.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Pattan. Significantly, the highway where the IED was found is a major route used by the Army convoys to reach forward posts of the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri and Kupwara.