Explosive Detection Dog 'Teena' Honored By Indian Army’s Tiger Division On Its Retirement

Jammu: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s Tiger Division on Wednesday honored canine "Teena," a decorated explosive detection specialist, for its exceptional service during a ceremony in Jammu.

The Army dog, renowned for its critical role in safeguarding lives and operations in J&K, was recognized for unwavering dedication and expertise in sniffing out threats over a distinguished two-year tenure, a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

Teena, trained to detect explosives with precision, has been instrumental in multiple high-stakes operations and security events across the region since its deployment in 2023. Its acute senses and rigorous training enabled security forces to neutralize threats, protect civilians, and ensure the smooth conduct of vital missions in one of India’s most sensitive areas, the spokesperson said.

Explosive Detection Dog 'Teena' Honored By Indian Army’s Tiger Division On Retirement (ETV Bharat)

“Canine Teena embodies the spirit of service and bravery,” said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO for the Ministry of Defence in Jammu.

“Her contributions have been invaluable to our forces, and her ability to detect explosives has saved countless lives. As she retires, we honor not just her skills but her loyalty and selflessness, which set a benchmark for excellence.”

Teena’s retirement marks the end of an active duty career that leaves behind a legacy of courage. The Army highlighted its role in key operations, though specifics remain classified due to security protocols. The service dog cohort and handlers of Teena bid it an emotional farewell, recalling its “calm demeanor under pressure and relentless work ethic”.

The Tiger Division emphasized that Teena’s story “underscores the indispensable role of military working dogs in modern security operations”. “She will remain a symbol of devotion to duty,” added Lt Col Bartwal.

As Teena transitions to a peaceful retirement, the Armed Forces reaffirmed that its heroism and contributions will be remembered as a testament to the profound bond between humans and their canine partners in service.