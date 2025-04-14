ETV Bharat / state

Explosion Triggers Massive Fire At Bharuch Chemical Unit, One Dead; Environmental Concerns Raised

Bharuch: Panic gripped Gujarat's Panoli Industrial Estate Friday morning following a powerful explosion which triggered a massive fire mishap in Jal Aqua International Company, leading to death of a worker.

As per reports, the explosion of chemical drums stored at the firm triggered the fire. The intensity of the blast was so severe that flames spread to the adjacent BR Agrotech Limited Company. The blast also resulted in gas leak, spreading panic in the nearby regions.

As per the eyewitnesses, as soon as the blast occurred, workers fled the mishap site, running hither and thither. Due to the blast, chemical sprays spilled onto the main road, disrupting traffic and putting Sanjali and other nearby villages on alert.

Receiving information about the incident, firefighters from Panoli rushed to the spot. More than 12 teams were engaged to douse the blaze, and it took almost five hours to completely bring the fire under control. The body of a worker was found inside the premises, and it is believed he got trapped during the explosion.