ETV Bharat / state

Explosion Outside Temple In Amritsar

Two unidentified persons come to the Thakur Dwar temple on a motorcycle, throw some explosive material towards the temple, and then flee the spot.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Amritsar: An explosion took place outside a temple in Amritsar, damaging its walls and shattering its window panes, officials said on Saturday. While no one was hurt in the incident, it has caused panic among the residents in the Khandwala area of Amritsar.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified persons coming to the Thakur Dwar temple on a motorcycle. After waiting for a few seconds, one of them throws some explosive material towards the temple, and then they flee the spot.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police were informed about the incident around 2 am by the temple priest. He said he and other senior officials reached the spot. Bhullar said police teams were trying to trace the men involved in the blast and added that they would soon be nabbed.

A forensic team has collected samples from the spot, he said, adding that further investigation was underway. Notably, there have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four months.

Amritsar: An explosion took place outside a temple in Amritsar, damaging its walls and shattering its window panes, officials said on Saturday. While no one was hurt in the incident, it has caused panic among the residents in the Khandwala area of Amritsar.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified persons coming to the Thakur Dwar temple on a motorcycle. After waiting for a few seconds, one of them throws some explosive material towards the temple, and then they flee the spot.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police were informed about the incident around 2 am by the temple priest. He said he and other senior officials reached the spot. Bhullar said police teams were trying to trace the men involved in the blast and added that they would soon be nabbed.

A forensic team has collected samples from the spot, he said, adding that further investigation was underway. Notably, there have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four months.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMRITSARPUNJABTHAKUR DWAR TEMPLEKHANDWALA AREAEXPLOSION OUTSIDE TEMPLE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.