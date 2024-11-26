Explosion Outside Rapper Badshah's Club In Chandigarh, No Casualties Reported

Chandigarh: An explosion occurred outside a night club owned by rapper Badshah in Sector 26 in Chandigarh late last night. There were some minor damages but no casualties were reported, police said.

It has been learnt that at around 3 am, two unidentified suspects came on a motorbike and threw two country-made bombs outside two clubs, Seville Club and adjoining De'orra Club and a restaurant. One of the clubs is owned by Badshah.

The suspects fled after the incident. Police said the blast shattered several window panes of the two clubs and a restaurant but fortunately nobody suffered any injury.

On information, a team from Chandigarh Police reached the spot and an investigation was launched. Also, a forensic team reached the site to collect samples. Presently, police are examining the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to get information about the suspects. This apart, police personnel are speaking to people who were present at the spot.

A senior official of Chandigarh Police said that initial investigations suggest that the incident seems to be a fallout of some mutual rivalry and all efforts are on to nab the accused.

Pooran, an employee of De'orra Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant, said, "The incident took place late at night and the restaurant was already closed. We rushed outside after hearing a loud blast and saw glasses of the door shattered on the road. After which, we complained to the police. There were around seven to eight employees inside the restaurant at the time of the blast. No one was injured. The CCTV at our premises is not working."