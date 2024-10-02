ETV Bharat / state

Explosion On Railway Track In Jharkhand's Sahibganj; No Damage Reported, Probe On

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

It is being suspected that the track was blown up by miscreants by planting explosives but the reason behind it is yet to be ascertained, police said. The incident took place near Ranga Ghuttu village under Barhet police station area of ​​Sahibganj.

Blast site cordoned off (ETV Bharat Photo)

Sahibganj (Jharkhand): An explosion occurred on a portion of a railway track in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, police said on Wednesday. Train services were disrupted on this route for sometime but no loss of life or property has been reported, they added.

SP Amit Kumar Singh said the matter is being investigated from all angles and FSL team has been called to find out the material used in the explosion. Police will arrive at a conclusion very soon, Singh said.

The incident took place on the MGR railway line going from Lalmatia to Farakka near Ranga Ghuttu village under Barhet police station area of ​​Sahibganj district. Police suspect that the track was blown up by some miscreants by planting explosives. However, the reason behind the act is not yet clear, police added.

The explosion has resulted in a three-feet deep crater on the track and some portions got scattered up to a distance of about 39 metres. The incident took place near pole number 40/1 adjoining Ranga Ghuttu village. This route is used for coal transportation from Lalmatia in Godda to Farakka.

People of villages around the MGR railway line heard the loud sound of blast and rushed to the spot. A coal-laden train was standing at pole number 42/02 at the incident site.

On information, SP Amit Kumar Singh, Badharwa DSP Mangal Singh Jamuda, Barhet police station in-charge Pawan Yadav and NTPC assistant engineer Sharbat Hussain and junior engineer Devayan reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Investigations were initiated and police have found some wires used in the explosion around 15 metres away. The case is being thoroughly probed, an official said.

For the last five years, members of Assam's banned militant outfit, National Santhal Liberation Army, are active in this area. This angle is also being probed, police said.

