Explosion On Railway Track In Jharkhand's Sahibganj; No Damage Reported, Probe On

Sahibganj (Jharkhand): An explosion occurred on a portion of a railway track in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, police said on Wednesday. Train services were disrupted on this route for sometime but no loss of life or property has been reported, they added.

SP Amit Kumar Singh said the matter is being investigated from all angles and FSL team has been called to find out the material used in the explosion. Police will arrive at a conclusion very soon, Singh said.

The incident took place on the MGR railway line going from Lalmatia to Farakka near Ranga Ghuttu village under Barhet police station area of ​​Sahibganj district. Police suspect that the track was blown up by some miscreants by planting explosives. However, the reason behind the act is not yet clear, police added.

The explosion has resulted in a three-feet deep crater on the track and some portions got scattered up to a distance of about 39 metres. The incident took place near pole number 40/1 adjoining Ranga Ghuttu village. This route is used for coal transportation from Lalmatia in Godda to Farakka.