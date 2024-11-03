ETV Bharat / state

Explosion On Amritsar-Howrah Train At Fatehgarh Sahib, Four Injured

Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: Four people were injured after they jumped out of a moving train due to a low intensity explosion caused by abandoned firecrackers in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday night, officials said.

An official said that the incident unfolded in the train moving towards Howrah from Amritsar at around 10:30 pm on Saturday night near Sirhind railway station. It is said that the explosion was caused by firecrackers kept in a bucket inside the train which suddenly burst leaving the passengers in panic.

It is learnt that hearing the sound of the explosion, about 20 passengers jumped from the moving train out of whom four were injured who were brought to Civil Hospital Fatehgarh Sahib for treatment. A woman is also among the injured passengers.

Rakesh Pal, one of the passengers who jumped from the moving train after hearing the sound of the explosion, said that he was sleeping when the explosion took place suddenly. Due to the sudden explosion, he got scared and jumped from the moving train, Pal said. Likewise, Ajay and his wife Sangeeta, injured passengers said that they boarded the train at Phagwara station and were traveling to their home in Bihar for Chhath Puja when the explosion took place. Besides Pal and the couple, Sonu Kumar was also injured in the incident.