Explosion Near Policeman's House in Punjab's Dera Baba Nanak Triggers Security Alarm

Gurdaspur: A blast took place near the residence of a policeman in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Monday night triggering security alarm about security in the region.

The explosion occurred at Raimal village, located in Dera Baba Nanak. It was a low-intensity blast. Luckily, there were no casualties as the policeman’s family remained unscathed. DSP of Gurdaspur, Riputapan Singh Sandhu said, "Around 8 pm, PS Kotli Surat Mallian received information that a blast sound was heard at the residence of Sukhdev Singh in Raimal village. There has been no damage or harm. An FSL team rushed soo after the matter came to light and an investigation is going on. After the investigation, we will be able to arrive at a conclusion."

The blast has prompted a range of questions about the motives behind the attack. Authorities are exploring various angles. According to sources, possible gang rivalries and terrorist involvement are angles which police are investigating. The explosion shows a worrying trend of rising incidents of grenade attacks and explosions targeting police stations across Punjab, raising security concerns.

As of now, no substantial leads have emerged. Officials have assured that all possible angles are being thoroughly examined, and they expect to uncover more details soon. In response to the blast, local authorities have stepped up security measures in the area and urged residents not to panic.