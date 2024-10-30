ETV Bharat / state

'Explosion-Like' Sounds Trigger Panic In Kerala Village, Over 280 People Shifted Out

The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm, followed by two more – at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm – along with mild tremors.

'Explosion-Like' Sounds Trigger Panic In Kerala Village, Over 280 People Shifted Out
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Malappuram: More than 280 people were moved to safety after they reported hearing “explosion-like” sounds accompanied by tremors in the Anakkallu area here, police said on Wednesday.

The 287 people from 85 families were shifted to a school building late Tuesday night, they added. The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm, followed by two more – at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm – along with mild tremors.

The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

Police, revenue officials, and local representatives reached the spot after hearing about the incident and arranged safe shelter for the families, a police officer told PTI. The villagers began returning to their houses on Wednesday morning, he said.

Read more

  1. J&K: 4 Killed In Blast At Scrap Dealer's Shop In Sopore Town Of Baramulla
  2. Low-Intensity Blast At House In Chandigarh, Owner Claims Grenade Lobbed

Malappuram: More than 280 people were moved to safety after they reported hearing “explosion-like” sounds accompanied by tremors in the Anakkallu area here, police said on Wednesday.

The 287 people from 85 families were shifted to a school building late Tuesday night, they added. The first sound was reportedly heard at 9.15 pm, followed by two more – at 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm – along with mild tremors.

The sounds were reportedly heard within a two-km radius, causing panic among the local residents, police said.

Police, revenue officials, and local representatives reached the spot after hearing about the incident and arranged safe shelter for the families, a police officer told PTI. The villagers began returning to their houses on Wednesday morning, he said.

Read more

  1. J&K: 4 Killed In Blast At Scrap Dealer's Shop In Sopore Town Of Baramulla
  2. Low-Intensity Blast At House In Chandigarh, Owner Claims Grenade Lobbed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALAKERALA VILLAGE LOUD SOUND ALARM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.