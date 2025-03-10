One Critically Injured In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit At Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar: A man was critically injured in an explosion at a house where he was making firecrackers illegally at Jwalapur in Haridwar.

The incident occurred at around 7:45 am on Monday when Azad was making firecrackers illegally in a room of his house. The explosion was so severe that the roof of the house was blown away. Ali was buried under the debris and pulled out by locals. He was taken to the district hospital in an 108 ambulance and later shifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh as his condition deteriorated. Police rushed to the spot after the incident. A police officer said when the explosion occurred, Ali's wife was not at home and his children were present in another room.

SP City Pankaj Gairola, CO Jwalapur Avinash Verma also reached the spot. Gairola said, "We came to know that there was an explosion in a house in Jwalapur. Our team immediately reached the spot. The person making the firecrackers was critically injured and has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. He said Ali did not have a licence for manufacturing firecrackers.

Two years ago, a fire had broken out in a firecracker warehouse of illegal firecrackers killing four people. It took fire services personnel three hours to extinguish the fire caused by explosion of firecrackers. Since firecrackers are dangerous substances, getting a licence for manufacturing it is quite complicated. To get a permanent license for firecrackers, one has to contact the Police Commissioner or District Magistrate of his area. The applicant has to seek several permissions to set up the manufacturing unit and to sell firecrackers. As per norms, a firecracker factory and shop should be located at a distance of about one km from human habitation. The factory or shop should be based at a safe distance from high tension wires and transformers.