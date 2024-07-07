Explosion in Amravati Central Jail; Bomb Like Object Found In Front Of Barracks

Amravati (Maharashtra): Two bomb-like objects were thrown at the Amravati Central Jail here in front of barracks number six and seven on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Amravati Police Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy said that the incident took place at around 8 PM on Saturday. "Two bomb-like objects were thrown at the Amravati District Central Jail from the Amravati-Nagpur Expressway. One of these bomb-like objects also exploded in mid-air. Another bomb-like object fell into the prison premises. Fortunately, the second bomb-like object did not explode," the senior police official said.

According to the Police Commissioner, Jail Superintendent Kirti Chintamani informed the Amravati Police, following which their personnel reached the spot. "The bomb detection and disposal team has defused and seized the bomb-like object lying in barrack number six and seven of the prison," he added.

Navinchandra Reddy also said that the forensic unit team will probe the matter. Terrorists from Punjab were lodged in the Amravati District Central Jail and after an untoward incident, the prison administration increased the prison wall by another five feet. Along with this, check posts were set up at the rear of the jail in both directions and police personnel were deployed.

Amravati is a district in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.